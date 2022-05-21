4Warn Alert: Storm chances continues through the evening

Weather Discussion: The risk for severe weather today remains low. I think for the most part the concern is heavy rain & lightning. I can’t rule out a few storms dropping hail up to 1″ though. I am more concerned about flooding. The ground is saturated and these storms are producing heavy rain. Reminder: TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN when encountering water covering the roadway.

I know we’re all exhausted by all the rain and storm chances. Fortunately the rain looks to end by around midnight tonight and the next 2 days look dry. Sunday will bring cool temperatures for this time of year as well as dry weather and low humidity. Monday looks really nice too....enjoy!

