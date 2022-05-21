4Warn Alert: Storm chances continues through the day

Weather Discussion: Several rounds of storms Saturday morning may limit severe potential this afternoon as a cold front dives south. The risk for severe weather overall remains low, but can’t rule out isolated storms gaining strength. The main risk with any storm will be 1-inch hail and strong winds over 60mph. Even storms that don’t reach severe limits may be capable of producing isolated wind gusts and small hail. Given the potential for isolated stronger storms, today is a Weather Alert Day.

After the morning storms, watch for another round to develop mid-afternoon and continue through the evening. Temperatures should climb to near 70 today even with the rain.

Sunday looks dry and cooler with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Today (kmov)

Saturday (kmov)

