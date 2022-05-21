Advertisement

4Warn Alert: More Storms Tonight & Saturday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: A rounds of storms is likely tonight moving from the northwest to the southeast with a low severe threat. Right now, it looks like mostly just heavy rain and lightning, but there could be a couple of storms that produce hail up to 1″ diameter.

Storms should end early Saturday morning but redevelop during the late morning and afternoon with another low severe threat. Saturday’s severe threat appears more likely southeast of St. Louis where there will be more storm fuel, but check back with us for more updates as it will depend on where the front sets up for Saturday. The front pushes south and we turn stable Saturday evening, so any rain and thunder won’t be strong. And rain ends early Sunday =.

Sunday looks dry and cooler with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Download the KMOV Weather App
7 Day Forecast
Today
Today(kmov)
Saturday
Saturday(kmov)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

4Warn Alert: More Storms Tonight & Saturday
4Warn Alert: More Storms Tonight & Saturday
There were eight tornadoes that hit the St. Louis area.
Confirmed tornadoes in the area
7 day forecast
4 Warn noon forecast
4Warn Alert: Storms Possible Friday Night & Saturday
4Warn Alert: Storms Possible Friday Night & Saturday