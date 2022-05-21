4Warn Alert: More Storms Tonight & Saturday

Weather Discussion: A rounds of storms is likely tonight moving from the northwest to the southeast with a low severe threat. Right now, it looks like mostly just heavy rain and lightning, but there could be a couple of storms that produce hail up to 1″ diameter.

Storms should end early Saturday morning but redevelop during the late morning and afternoon with another low severe threat. Saturday’s severe threat appears more likely southeast of St. Louis where there will be more storm fuel, but check back with us for more updates as it will depend on where the front sets up for Saturday. The front pushes south and we turn stable Saturday evening, so any rain and thunder won’t be strong. And rain ends early Sunday =.

Sunday looks dry and cooler with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Today (kmov)

Saturday (kmov)

