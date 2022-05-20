Advertisement

Wentzville Days is this weekend

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) – Wentzville is celebrating its 150th birthday!

Wentzville Days will take place Friday from 6-10:30 p.m., Saturday from 12-10:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12-6 p.m. The event is free to attend.

To celebrate the town’s birthday, one of the Budweiser Clydesdales will attend from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday for pets and photos with fans.

Click here for more information about Wentzville Days.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arnold 141/21
9 tornadoes touch down in St. Louis area Thursday
BBB on how to look out for baby formula scams amid shortage
Kirkwood cleanup
Residents cleaning up Kirkwood after storm
Wentzville Days is this weekend
Wentzville Days is this weekend