Wentzville Days is this weekend

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) – Wentzville is celebrating its 150th birthday!

Wentzville Days will take place Friday from 6-10:30 p.m., Saturday from 12-10:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12-6 p.m. The event is free to attend.

To celebrate the town’s birthday, one of the Budweiser Clydesdales will attend from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday for pets and photos with fans.

