North County man with dementia missing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a man with dementia that went missing in North County Friday morning.

Reports say the incident occurred in the 11000 block of Bellefontaine at 7:20 a.m. Curtis Turner, 78, was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark blue jeans, and black shoes. He is described as 5-foot-8, 145 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.

