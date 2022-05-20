Advertisement

Man fatally shot in Ferguson

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FERGUSON (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in Ferguson Thursday evening, police tell News 4.

A man was found shot in the 2900 block of Coppercreek Court around 6:00 p.m. Officers say the man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police do not believe the shooting is random. The search is still on for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Ferguson police.

