Man fatally shot in Ferguson

FERGUSON (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in Ferguson Thursday evening, police tell News 4.

A man was found shot in the 2900 block of Coppercreek Court around 6:00 p.m. Officers say the man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police do not believe the shooting is random. The search is still on for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Ferguson police.

