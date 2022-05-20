Lambert Airport begins improvements for eastbound access to Terminal Two

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Lambert International Airport will begin to improve the eastbound access to Terminal Two and its garage on Monday, May 23.

This project will create an additional entrance lane from Lambert International Boulevard (LIB) for eastbound traffic. The garage entrance will be closer to the inbound intersection so cars will not have to enter T2′s arrivals and departures traffic flow.

There will be additional work on the departure drive exit at the LIB intersection as well. MetroLink will establish a parking pad for their service vehicles on the LIB turn-off into the T1 departure level. A lane restriction is planned for the portion of the airport roadway that will last for seven days.

Lambert expects the project to be completed sometime in mid-autumn.

