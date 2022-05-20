Grill to Glory set to return to St. Louis as part of effort to keep neighborhood safe

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis leaders are bringing the grills back out in an effort to bring the community together.

Grill to Glory’s “Every Church, Every Saturday” event is set to start Saturday, June 18. They challenge churches to reach out to the community to join them for a cookout.

They will have weekly Saturday church cookouts in order to bring local churches together and attempt to make neighborhoods safer.

Grill to Glory’s goal in 2022 is to have 250 churches participate. In its first season, it had 22 churches hosting cookouts for residents, 65 the following year, and 112 throughout the St. Louis area in 2021.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.