Court says McCloskeys can’t advise right-wing group for free

(AP) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has denied a request by U.S. Senate candidate Mark McCloskey and his wife to give free legal advice to a conservative activist group as a condition of their professional probation, but he says he’ll try to find another right-wing organization to represent.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey of St. Louis were placed on probation as lawyers in February. The decision stemmed from their actions in June 2020 when they raised guns at racial injustice protesters who ventured near their home. Their probation requires 100 hours of pro bono legal services to approved legal assistance organizations that aid needy Missourians.

The state Supreme Court order found that Project Veritas didn’t meet the requirement.