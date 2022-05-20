Advertisement

Court says McCloskeys can’t advise right-wing group for free

A husband and wife hold a pistol and a rifle as protesters walk past their house enroute to St....
A husband and wife hold a pistol and a rifle as protesters walk past their house enroute to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home during a protest march in St. Louis on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The man and woman greeted about 300 protesters, shouting as they broke down a gate in the neighborhood to march past their home. No shots were fired and the protesters moved on. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI(KMOV)
By JIM SALTER
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(AP) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has denied a request by U.S. Senate candidate Mark McCloskey and his wife to give free legal advice to a conservative activist group as a condition of their professional probation, but he says he’ll try to find another right-wing organization to represent.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey of St. Louis were placed on probation as lawyers in February. The decision stemmed from their actions in June 2020 when they raised guns at racial injustice protesters who ventured near their home. Their probation requires 100 hours of pro bono legal services to approved legal assistance organizations that aid needy Missourians.

The state Supreme Court order found that Project Veritas didn’t meet the requirement.

