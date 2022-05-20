Attempted break-in reported at Mayor Jones’ home
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Someone attempted to break into the home of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones early Thursday, her office said Friday.
According to Jones’ office, an individual attempted to break a window, breaking through a screen, at her home around 3:30 a.m. The mayor then followed protocol and notified public safety officials. She has reportedly turned over her doorbell camera footage to investigators.
A police report was filed regarding the incident. Police noted the individual made a similar attempt at another house in the neighborhood. Currently, authorities do not believe this was a targeted incident.
