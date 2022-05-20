Advertisement

Attempted break-in reported at Mayor Jones’ home

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announces upcoming efforts to help connect families to rental...
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announces upcoming efforts to help connect families to rental and utility assistance following the lifting of the eviction moratorium, in St. Louis(Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Someone attempted to break into the home of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones early Thursday, her office said Friday.

According to Jones’ office, an individual attempted to break a window, breaking through a screen, at her home around 3:30 a.m. The mayor then followed protocol and notified public safety officials. She has reportedly turned over her doorbell camera footage to investigators.

A police report was filed regarding the incident. Police noted the individual made a similar attempt at another house in the neighborhood. Currently, authorities do not believe this was a targeted incident.

