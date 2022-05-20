Arrest made in slew of murders, shootings across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 22-year-old man linked to a string of crimes, including two murders, across St. Louis City was arrested.

Detectives were able to connect four crimes that span across north and south St. Louis. Warrants are being applied at the Circuit Attorney’s Office, police said Friday.

The first shooting happened on May 7, 2021, when officers found a badly beaten woman outside a vacant building in the 1900 block of Coleman just before 10:30 p.m. in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. A woman in her 40s allegedly jumped out the window after being shot multiple times. She was badly beaten and had blunt force trauma to her face.

Nearly one month later, a 54-year-old man was found shot in his head on June 15, 2021, near Theodosia and Academy. The victim told police he was dropping a woman off when the suspect walked to the driver’s side window of his car. The men got into an argument before the suspect shot him.

Investigators then connected the gunman to two murders that occurred in May. Arriell Dixon, 25, was found fatally shot in the 4200 block of Obear Avenue in the Fairgrounds neighborhood around 1:10 a.m. on May 5. During a violent weekend, police tell News 4 that Kyierah Jeffries, 16, was found shot outside the 5900 block of Minnesota on May 14. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.