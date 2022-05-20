America’s Birthday Parade will “Let Freedom Ring” in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis will once again celebrate America’s birthday with one of the longest-running parades across the Nation.

America’s Birthday Parade will fill the streets of downtown St. Louis on July 2 at 10 a.m. Similar to previous years, dozens of floats will march west from Fourth and Market Streets at Kiener Plaza to 20th Street. However, the 2022 theme will be “Let Freedom Ring”.

“America’s Birthday Parade has been a summer tradition in St. Louis since 1878, and we are thrilled to wow parade-goers with an elaborate spectacle of floats, choreographed dances and live performances in a parade down Market Street in the shadow of the iconic Gateway Arch,” says Ed Mayuga, spokesperson for America’s Birthday Parade.

More details, including health and safety policies, will be released later but for now, click here for details on how the organization will commemorate America’s 246th birthday.

