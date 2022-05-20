Advertisement

America’s Birthday Parade will “Let Freedom Ring” in downtown St. Louis

A woman with a large Red, white and blue dress makes her way down the street America's Birthday...
A woman with a large Red, white and blue dress makes her way down the street America's Birthday Party Parade in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI(BILL GREENBLATT)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis will once again celebrate America’s birthday with one of the longest-running parades across the Nation.

America’s Birthday Parade will fill the streets of downtown St. Louis on July 2 at 10 a.m. Similar to previous years, dozens of floats will march west from Fourth and Market Streets at Kiener Plaza to 20th Street. However, the 2022 theme will be “Let Freedom Ring”.

“America’s Birthday Parade has been a summer tradition in St. Louis since 1878, and we are thrilled to wow parade-goers with an elaborate spectacle of floats, choreographed dances and live performances in a parade down Market Street in the shadow of the iconic Gateway Arch,” says Ed Mayuga, spokesperson for America’s Birthday Parade.

More details, including health and safety policies, will be released later but for now, click here for details on how the organization will commemorate America’s 246th birthday.

