4Warn Alert: Storms Possible Friday Night & Saturday

Weather Discussion: Storms are long gone and we will be quiet, hot and humid for much for Friday with a high of 91. There is a low chance for storms Friday evening, however if they get triggered they could quickly become severe. Right now, the thinking is that storms hold off until nighttime. Friday night-Saturday morning storms have a low chance for some wind/hail. Most of these storms are expected to develop on the cooler and more stable side of the front. Those type of storms can still produce some hail though with a low chance for strong winds.

Scattered storms continue Saturday and Saturday evening as the front stalls in our area. Some of these daytime storms could be severe as well with a low chance for hail or wind.

Finally the front pushes south of St. Louis Saturday night and quickly you will notice a much cooler air mass settling in. Sunday’s high will only be in the 60s.

