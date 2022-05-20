4Warn Alert: More Storms Tonight & Saturday

Weather Discussion: Today should be mainly dry, breezy and hot. The maximum Heat Index near 91 this afternoon. Rounds of storms likely overnight with a low severe threat so be sure to get an update before going to bed. Right now, it looks like mostly just heavy rain and lightning, but there could be a couple of storms that produce hail up to 1″ diameter.

Storms should end early Saturday morning but redevelop during the afternoon through the evening with another low severe threat.

Sunday looks dry and cooler with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Monday will be mostly sunny with only a 20% chance for a stray shower.

Today (kmov)

Saturday (kmov)

