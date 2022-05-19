Advertisement

St. Louis moms participate in vaccine clinical trial to protect babies from RSV

By Alexis Zotos
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Each year, Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, sends thousands of children to the hospital. It’s especially dangerous for children under six months old. But a new vaccine given to pregnant women could protect their newborns.

“I think if you ask any pediatrician this might be one of their top wishes,” said Dr. Carol Kao, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at WUSM.

Krista Cooper is one of 6,000 women worldwide participating in the Phase 3 clinical trial. The St. Louis area mom received the vaccine during her third trimester.

“Fundamentally I think clinical research is extremely important and I guess nothing like having a baby in the house makes you think about helping little infants with something like RSV,” said Cooper.

Cooper and the other mothers in the study are followed for six months. They are looking for additional participants for the study. For more information: https://rsvvaccinestudy.com/en-us/index.html

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

These polls give insight on what Missourians think about key issues.
KMOV polls
Construction delays
Local construction companies deal with delays and shortages amid pandemic fallout
Covid 19
First pediatric COVID death recorded in Jefferson County
Thousands of criminal cases pending in St. Louis City
Thousands of criminal cases pending in St. Louis City