Meth dealer sentenced 9 years in prison

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County drug dealer will serve time in prison after being caught multiple times with drugs and guns.

In Nov. 2016, police arrested Anne Jekel, 42, on outstanding warrants, and found a pistol with 100.7g of methamphetamine and $4,735 in cash, according to officials. Jekel was also stopped by police in Feb. 2017 for a traffic violation, and they found another gun, $347 in cash, and 97.6g of meth.

According to authorities, in 2020, an undercover DEA officer bought two ounces of meth from her for $1,200 and found 86 more grams. On Jan. 13, Jekel pleaded guilty to three felony counts of possession with the intent to sell meth and one count of possession with the intent to sell more than 50g.

The United States District Court Judge sentenced her to nine years in prison.

