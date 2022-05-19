Advertisement

Power outages reported as storms move through

By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Power outages have been reported in the St. Louis area as storms move through.

Around 12:50 p.m. Thursday, about 11,000 people were without power on both sides of the Mississippi River. The outage impacting the most people appears to be in the Edwardsville area, where 3,195 Ameren customers were without power. In St. Louis County around 2,800 customers are without power.

The 4Warn Storm Team has been keeping a close eye on the severe weather threat for Thursday. There is a chance of storm clusters throughout the afternoon into the evening.

Click here for updated outage information from Ameren.

