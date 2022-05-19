Advertisement

Power outages and flooding in St. Louis as severe storms rip through the Metro

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands are without power on both sides of the river as severe storms continue through the St. Louis metro.

Ameren reported 20,000 customers were without power in the St. Louis region at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Three cars were submerged as flash floods surged over Interstate 55 near Loughborough in south St. Louis City. The fire department said the occupants self-evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Traffic was at a standstill. Visit the Missouri Department of Transportation website for live traffic updates.

