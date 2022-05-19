Power outages and flooding in St. Louis as severe storms rip through the Metro

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands are without power on both sides of the river as severe storms continue through the St. Louis metro.

Ameren reported 20,000 customers were without power in the St. Louis region at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Three cars were submerged as flash floods surged over Interstate 55 near Loughborough in south St. Louis City. The fire department said the occupants self-evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Traffic was at a standstill. Visit the Missouri Department of Transportation website for live traffic updates.

Submit your photos here.

Download our News 4 Weather App here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.