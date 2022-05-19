Advertisement

Police: Toddler dies of heat exhaustion after left in hot car at day care 

Memphis police are investigating the death of a child who was left in a hot car on Thursday. (Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police are investigating the death of a child who was left in a hot car Thursday afternoon.

WMC reports the Memphis Police Department was called to a day care where a toddler was left in a vehicle.

Authorities said the child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but later died.

Memphis police report their preliminary investigation points to the toddler dying of heat exhaustion.

Temperatures reached a near-record high of 91 in Memphis on Thursday. With temperatures that high in the area, the internal temperature in a car can reportedly reach more than 130 degrees.

A person was detained by police, but authorities did not immediately report if any charges were being filed.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The CDC is now working with Massachusetts health officials to investigate a case of monkeypox...
‘We do not have to panic’: Health officials investigating possible monkeypox outbreak
An Amber Alert has been issued after a Rose Hill 5-year-old boy was taken from daycare by his...
Amber Alert: 5-year-old boy taken from Kansas daycare by mother
An audience video appears to show the aftermath of comedian Dave Chappelle getting attacked on...
Alleged Chappelle tackler also charged in roommate stabbing
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
Cornyn: Texas AG Ken Paxton’s legal woes an ‘embarrassment’
Health officials investigate possible monkeypox outbreak