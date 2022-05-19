Police arrest 18-year-old in connection with crash that killed 5

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 18-year-old Marshawn Stepney of St. Louis in connection to a crash that left five family members dead on May 6.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged Stepney with second-degree murder after the crash that happened near Delmar and Pendleton. There were seven people in a Kia Sedona when a Jeep Cherokee rammed into it at high speeds. One of the people that died in the crash was 10 years old.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others later died from their injuries.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee that crashed into the Kia Sedona fled the scene after the crash happened, police said. Two 17-year-olds, who were passengers in the Jeep, were arrested the same night of the crash.

Stepney has been charged with assault, armed criminal action, leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest in addition to the second-degree murder charges.

Police will hold a media briefing Friday at 12 p.m. to provide more details on the investigation. Two children in the Kia Sedona, 7 and 15 years old, survived the crash. News 4 reached out to police for an update on their condition.

