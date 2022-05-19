Local construction companies deal with delays and shortages amid pandemic fallout

MAPLEWOOD (KMOV) - Worksites around the region are bustling with activity as the busy summer construction season kicks into gear. Many projects in the Metro are either stalled, delayed or rescheduled because of shortages. However, one local company is reworking its methodology to get the job done.

“You don’t want to be placing concrete in the middle of winter, so a lot of times jobs are sequenced to start in the summertime allowing construction sequence to go as it should,” Adam Jones explained.

Jones is a project manager with Holland Construction. It’s the top of the company’s busy season, but things aren’t going as planned in a post-pandemic era.

“We’ve been able to sequence things in construction that’s not conventional. Do a little bit out of sequence work to allow us to maintain our completion date. We’re reaching out to the owner about sourcing materials even ahead of contract in some cases,” Jones said.

Jones said the reason the company is pivoting is because of a delay in securing materials from overseas, container shortages, a lack of truck drivers and not enough skilled workers.

“It’s extremely frustrating. Material that once took four weeks to get to the job site is taking 10 weeks, 12 weeks, 16 weeks. Some of the countertops and cabinets that we were talking about coming from overseas, we did experience a little bit of a delay on the cabinets,” Jones said.

News 4 got an exclusive look inside the second phase of the Sunnen Station Apartments off Manchester in Maplewood. It’s one of more than two dozen construction sites Holland is working on across the region.

“Some of the positives, if there are any that come out of this, is I think every one of our staff at Holland have become more vigilant and aware of the issues. Understanding not to wait on stuff and make things a priority,” Jones continued.

Despite the challenges, the second phase of Sunnen Station will open on time this July.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.