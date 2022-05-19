Advertisement

Kamala Harris to meet with national abortion providers, including Missouri, as court ruling looms

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex in Washington, April 13, 2022. Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will speak Thursday with abortion providers from states with some of the nation’s strictest restrictions to thank them for their work, the White House said.

Harris’ virtual meeting with medical professionals practicing in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Missouri and Montana comes weeks after the leaks of a draft Supreme Court opinion suggesting that justices are on the brink of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Justices are expected to issue their final ruling in the next six weeks, but those states and others are already laying the groundwork to ban abortion outright if the court allows individual states to set their own rules for the procedure.

“The Vice President will hear stories from abortion providers who are working in states with some of the most extreme abortion restrictions, and she will thank them for fighting to protect reproductive health care, despite personal risk,” the White House said in a statement. She will “emphasize that the Administration will continue to defend women’s constitutional rights and protect access to abortion,” it said.

In fact, the Biden administration has few options available in bitterly divided Washington. A Senate bill to expand abortion access failed due to bipartisan opposition last week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Supplies of baby formula across the country have been severely curtailed in recent weeks after...
Biden, Congress act on formula crisis as criticism grows
Exlusive poll
Exclusive Poll: Majority of Missourians blame Biden for inflation, feel some abortions should be legal
Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 2909 on Wednesday afternoon, May 18.
Gov. Parson signs bill establishing new boundaries for Mo. congressional districts
Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Wednesday, May 18 banning “ghost guns” statewide.
Gov. Pritzker signs legislation banning ‘ghost guns’ statewide