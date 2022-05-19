Juvenile murder suspect certified as adult

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 17-year-old who was charged with murder will be tried as an adult, police said Wednesday.

Kevin Fields was charged with first-degree murder after the shooting death of 39-year-old Christopher Chaney on Nov. 10. Fields has since turned 18 and is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center.

Police arrested Fields the same day of the murder. He was certified as an adult Wednesday morning in the case.

Fields is being held on a $750,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.