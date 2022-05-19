Advertisement

Juvenile murder suspect certified as adult

Kevin Fields was charged with a 39-year-old man's murder.
Kevin Fields was charged with a 39-year-old man's murder.(St. Louis County Police Department)
By Matt Woods
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 17-year-old who was charged with murder will be tried as an adult, police said Wednesday.

Kevin Fields was charged with first-degree murder after the shooting death of 39-year-old Christopher Chaney on Nov. 10. Fields has since turned 18 and is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center.

Police arrested Fields the same day of the murder. He was certified as an adult Wednesday morning in the case.

Fields is being held on a $750,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Construction delays
Local construction companies deal with delays and shortages amid pandemic fallout
Covid 19
First pediatric COVID death recorded in Jefferson County
Thousands of criminal cases pending in St. Louis City
Thousands of criminal cases pending in St. Louis City
Construction delays
Local construction companies deal with delays and shortages amid pandemic fallout
St. Louis Proud: Gus' Pretzels
St. Louis Proud: Gus' Pretzels