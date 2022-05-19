First pediatric COVID death recorded in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Jefferson County Health Department announced Wednesday the first COVID death of a person under 10 years old.

The health department did give an exact age for the child. News 4 reached out to the department to confirm the age and whether the child had an underlying condition that made them more vulnerable to a virus like COVID-19. The county has seen an 81 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

