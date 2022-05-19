Advertisement

Dog’s intuition helped nudge pregnant Metro East woman to visit doctor

Aisha and Jack.
Aisha and Jack.(Gateway Pet Guardians)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – A local woman is glad she trusted her pet’s intuition.

Aisha Taylor of Granite City said her foster dog Jack recently started nudging her pregnant belly. Concerned about Jack’s behavior, Taylor decided to go to the hospital.

It turns out her baby’s heartbeat was low and essentially cut off from all nutrients. Doctors were able to treat it and let her carry the baby to term.

Taylor credits Jack for alerting her something was wrong.

Jack is up for adoption through Gateway Pet Guardians.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Marshawn Stepney has been charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, after a crash...
Police arrest 18-year-old in connection with crash that killed 5
Meth dealer sentenced 9 years in prison
RSV
St. Louis moms participate in vaccine clinical trial to protect babies from RSV
These polls give insight on what Missourians think about key issues.
KMOV polls