Cardinals to promote top prospects Gorman and Liberatore

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following the conclusion of their series loss to the Mets on Thursday evening, the Cardinals announced that a major roster shake-up is finally coming for St. Louis.

Reporters from various outlets covering this week’s road series in Queens began sharing the news late Thursday afternoon that the Cardinals would be promoting top prospects Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore to the Majors this weekend. The Cardinals announced the moves officially shortly thereafter.

The Cardinals announced that Tyler O’Neill is heading the injured list with a shoulder impingement to accommodate Gorman’s addition to the active roster. To make room for Gorman on the 40-man roster, the team transferred Jack Flaherty to the 60-day IL. That move should have little to no impact on a timeline for his return as he recovers from a right shoulder issue.

Gorman is expected to serve as the team’s starting second baseman on Friday in Pittsburgh, with Liberatore following him in line by making his Major League debut as the team’s starter for Saturday’s game. Though we have not seen Tommy Edman in a starting role at shortstop yet for the Cardinals, reports indicate that he will be seeing time there moving forward as the Cardinals shuffle the deck to accommodate one of their top hitting prospects.

The expectation is Tommy Edman (SS) and Nolan Gorman (2B) will be the predominant starting middle infielders for the #STLCards moving forward. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) May 19, 2022

Following Tuesday’s doubleheader in New York, the Cardinals were up against a decision on how to handle Saturday’s starting pitcher question. The taxing reality of the way inefficient starts by the likes of Jordan Hicks and Dakota Hudson this week have negatively impacted the strength and health of the Cardinals’ bullpen, perhaps making the decision to promote Liberatore more obvious than it already was.

Liberatore has performed well this season with Triple-A Memphis. Outside of one blip of a rough outing on May 6, Liberatore has numerous efforts of six or more innings in recent weeks. For the season, he has an ERA of 3.83 with 46 strikeouts in 40 innings at Triple-A.

The conversation surrounding Gorman’s eventual call-up has been rampant recently as he’s gotten off to a strong start offensively in the minors. Gorman has hit for both average and power this season, as he carries a .308 batting average with 15 home runs on the season for Memphis. Gorman boasts an OPS of 1.044, which would be MVP-caliber stuff if replicated at the big-league level.

The Cardinals will need to add Liberatore to be the 40-man roster and the active roster before he makes Saturday’s start. But according to the team, that move is imminent for a big weekend on tap as the Cardinals take on the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

