4Warn Alert: Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon & Evening

Weather Discussion:

A disturbance moving through the area today will bring a chance for strong to severe storms to the area between 3pm-9pm. The window in the Metro STL area is 4-7pm. All modes of severe weather are possible: damaging winds, large hail, & isolated tornadoes.

Storms move out later this evening and then the clouds move out overnight. We will be partly cloudy, hot & dry on Friday. There is another chance of storms Friday night and some of these *could become strong to severe, but the probability of that as of now looks very low.

Scattered rain & storms are likely on Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. Rain will end Sunday morning and temperatures Sunday afternoon will be much cooler.

