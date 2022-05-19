Advertisement

4Warn Alert: Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon & Evening

Severe Weather Threat 5/19/22
Severe Weather Threat 5/19/22(KMOV News 4)
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion:

A disturbance moving through the area today will bring a chance for strong to severe storms to the area between 3pm-9pm. The window in the Metro STL area is 4-7pm. All modes of severe weather are possible: damaging winds, large hail, & isolated tornadoes.

Storms move out later this evening and then the clouds move out overnight. We will be partly cloudy, hot & dry on Friday. There is another chance of storms Friday night and some of these *could become strong to severe, but the probability of that as of now looks very low.

Scattered rain & storms are likely on Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. Rain will end Sunday morning and temperatures Sunday afternoon will be much cooler.

