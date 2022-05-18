Suspect arrested for cutting 2 men during an argument over bad gift card in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police arrested a 35-year-old man accused of cutting two men in South City.

The incident happened in the 4300 block of Bingham Ave around 4:40 p.m. Reports say the suspect cut a 60-year-old man and a 38-year-old man with a knife during an argument over a bad gift card.

The suspect left after the incident and fled in a 2001 maroon Subaru. EMS treated both victims’ injuries, and officers found the suspect in the 3500 block of Hampton and took him into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

