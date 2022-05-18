Advertisement

String of Chesterfield thefts linked to trio, police say

Prosecutors charged 38-year-old Marcus Payne, 37-year-old Geniene Coney, and 33-year-old Terrence Cooper with stealing over $750.(Chesterfield Police Department)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people connected to several thefts across Missouri and Illinois were arrested.

Prosecutors charged 38-year-old Marcus Payne, 37-year-old Geniene Coney, and 33-year-old Terrence Cooper with stealing over $750. Detectives linked the suspected thieves to several retail thefts across the Bi-State totaling up to $150,000.

Both Coney and Payne were released without bond while Cooper is being held on $150,000 bond.

