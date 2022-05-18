Advertisement

St. Louis County Health Department releases tips to improve indoor air quality

An AC condensor sits outside on a windy day in West Texas
An AC condensor sits outside on a windy day in West Texas(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – St. Louis County health leaders are urging residents to improve indoor air quality as COVID-19 cases surge across the metro.

The health department cautions that indoor air quality can be a serious health issue since it is estimated that Americans spend about 90% of their time inside. According to the department, respiratory infections, including COVID-19, and other pollutants spread through the air.

The health department suggests making small changes to make a big impact. They encourage opening windows, turning on ceiling fans, replacing HVAC filters and purchasing portable air purifiers.

