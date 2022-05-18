St. Louis County Health Department releases tips to improve indoor air quality

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – St. Louis County health leaders are urging residents to improve indoor air quality as COVID-19 cases surge across the metro.

The health department cautions that indoor air quality can be a serious health issue since it is estimated that Americans spend about 90% of their time inside. According to the department, respiratory infections, including COVID-19, and other pollutants spread through the air.

The health department suggests making small changes to make a big impact. They encourage opening windows, turning on ceiling fans, replacing HVAC filters and purchasing portable air purifiers.

Click here to read more from the St. Louis County Health Department on improving air quality.

