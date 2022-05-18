St. Louis CITY SC season ticket holders begin seat selection

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than 60,000 season ticket holders will be able to choose where they can watch St. Louis CITY SC maneuver a soccer ball down the field for the upcoming season.

Starting Wednesday, soccer fans will be able to indulge in an intimate seat selection process by touring the Centene Stadium or a virtual meeting to select where they will root for the home team. Based on the timing each deposit was received determines the order of which fans will get to choose their seats. Inside the stadium, there are 22,500 seats so those who were unable to snag a seat will get their deposit refunded.

“Our ticketing approach is designed to provide our fans with a variety of potential experiences and viewing options based on the incredible demand and interest in the team and our sincere desire to introduce more St. Louisans to the world’s most popular game,” said STL CITY SC Vice President of Ticket Sales & Service Edmound Elzy.

The Club will also offer discounted or no-cost tickets through a group ticket program, #STLMade for Soccer. The program will be available to schools, youth sports organizations and others who “make St. Louis a stronger region and/or promote the STL CITY SC community areas of impact of youth development, community investment, and health and wellness.”

For ticket information or to learn more about #STLMade for Soccer, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.