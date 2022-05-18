MoDOT seeks public input on changes to I-64 in Midtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The future of Interstate 64 could be in your hands as the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) seeks the public’s input for a safer and more connected drive through the heart of St. Louis.

The first public hearing for the Future 64 project will be held Wednesday from 4 pm-7 pm at the City Foundry in Midtown.

The focus on the potential changes will be from Kingshighway to Jefferson as MoDOT looks to the exploding growth in Midtown and Downtown.

MoDOT is also asking anyone who travels in the corridor to complete a brief survey about their transportation concerns and priorities using this link. The survey will be available until May 25.

MoDOT has not provided any timeline for these potential projects.

