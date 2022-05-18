Man shoots woman in Fenton, then turn gun on himself after chase ends in Kirkwood

FENTON (KMOV) - A man shot a woman in Fenton, then led officers on a chase before he turned the gun on himself in Kirkwood Tuesday evening, police tell News 4.

The man shot the woman in the 1200 block of North Highway Drive around 5:25 p.m., police say. When officers responded to a call for the shooting, they say the man fired shots at them and then drove off in a white Chevrolet Impala. Officers then tried to get the man to pull over, but he kept driving, leading officers on a chase.

The chase lasted 10 minutes, police tell News 4, before it ended at Big Bend Road and Old Big Bend Road in Kirkwood where the suspect shot and killed himself.

The man and woman were both pronounced dead at the scene.

