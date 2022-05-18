Man charged in toddler’s 2020 death sentenced to in prison for possessing a gun during argument over death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The man charged in the death of a St. Louis toddler is going to prison for having a gun during a domestic dispute.

Reports say Horatio Harris, 47, admitted that 15-20 people, including his stepdaughter, gathered around his house to confront him about the death of 2-year-old Syncere Taleeb McCoy. When Harris saw the group, he answered the door holding a .38 caliber revolver and argued with his stepdaughters who later ran in fear.

Officials say Harris admitted that he was prohibited from possessing guns because he was a convicted felon. After he was indicted, police say he left St. Louis and was founded by U.S. Marshals in Louisville, KY.

Harris pleaded guilty in February to being a felon having a gun. He is facing a pending second-degree murder charge and three counts of child abuse in St. Louis Circuit Court related to the death of McCoy and the alleged abuse of him and his twin brother.

McCoy died after being found unresponsive inside a home in the 5200 block of Wells just before 8:30 p.m. on September 3, 2020. An autopsy determined the 2-year-old’s death was due to blunt force trauma to the torso.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.