Loop Trolley to resume this year

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Loop Trolley will run once again in St. Louis, Bi-State Development said Wednesday.

In February, the Bi-State Development Board voted to revive the Loop Trolley after it was out of service for two years. On Wednesday, Bi-State Development announced plans to begin Loop Trolley operations on Aug. 4.

“Bi-State Development President and CEO Taulby Roach said the operating plan was presented earlier this month to the regional administrator of the Federal Transit Administration. Since no objections were voiced at that time, Bi-State Development will move forward. Roach said the FTA official expressed his appreciation for Bi-State Development preparing to get the Loop Trolley asset back up and running,” read part of the statement from Bi-State Development.

The trolley schedule has not been released, but Roach has said the trolley would not run seven days a week. Previous discussions regarding the trolley’s operating schedule have focused on the weekend operation and shortened daily hours. It is unknown yet if tickets will be sold or if the trolley will be a free service in the Delmar Loop.

