Living Well: Tips to a good night of sleep

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Throughout the daily push and pull of everyday life it can be tough to fit in a good night of sleep, but Dr. Cathy Cheng says that can be determinantal to your health.

“There is two categories of sleep issues problems with sleep quantity not getting enough sleep or sometimes getting too much sleep and problems of getting adequate sleep quality here and depending on what condition you’re talking about they have potential different detriments to your health,” Dr. Cheng said.

There’s obstructive sleep apnea, not breathing normally in your sleep, insomnia, or difficulty falling asleep, both of which can cause similar health issues.

She said babies 4 to 12 months need generally 12 to 15 hours of sleep in a 24-hour period. Kids 3 to 5 years old need 10 to 13 hours. Adults ages 18 to 64 need at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep and adults 65 years old and older need 7 to 9 hours of sleep.

Dr. Cheng added to avoid alcohol within 4 to 6 hours of bedtime and to cut off screen time 2 to 3 hours before bedtime. She also said it can be helpful to use certain sleep apps, melatonin or other over-the-counter medications if you have sleep concerns, but said she advises seeing a sleep specialist first and getting medical advice.

