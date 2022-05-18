Jones to discuss search for St. Louis City police chief

ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is set to make an announcement on the ongoing search for a new police chief for St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Jones will be accompanied by Dr. Dan Isom, SLMPD John Hayden and Lt. Col Michael Sack at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said he will postpone his planned retirement this year as the search for his replacement continues. In Sept. 2021, Hayden announced he would retire in February 2022 after 35 years on the force. He was appointed Chief of Police in 2017, replacing Acting Chief Lawrence O’Toole who took over when Sam Dotson retired.

