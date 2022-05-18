Advertisement

‘Jelani Day Bill’ signed into law

Jelani Day
Jelani Day(Bloomington Police Department)
By Howard Packowitz
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD (WEEK) - The mother of Jelani Day, the late Illinois State University graduate student, is pleased the bill named for her son is now the law in Illinois.

Gov. JB Pritzker has signed legislation requiring local law enforcement notify the FBI within 72 hours after the discovery of a body.

Day went missing in the Twin-Cities in late August of last year. His body was found in the Illinois River in LaSalle County September 4, but wasn’t positively identified for almost three weeks after that.

Authorities said they believe Day drowned, but Carmen Bolden Day, thinks foul play was involved in her son’s death.

On her ‘Justice for Jelani Day’ Facebook page, Bolden Day said, “Even in bad times, God is still good.”

She also believes authorities, including Bloomington Police, have been less-than-aggressive in investigating the case because Day was Black.

She said, “having the officials get involved and providing the exact same assistance, resources and opportunities to people that look like Jelani is imperative!”

The Jelani Day Bill was introduced by Chicago Democratic State Sen. Elgie Sims, Jr., who is an ISU graduate.

