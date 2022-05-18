Fallen officers remembered at annual prayer breakfast

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Members of the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association gathered Wednesday to honor officers who have given their lives in service to their communities.

The 30th annual Police Officer Memorial Prayer Breakfast was held at the St. Charles Convention Center at 8 a.m. during National Police Week. At the event, family members of officers who made the ultimate sacrifice were also honored.

