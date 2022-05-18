Adam Wainwright looks to hold Charity Event at Topgolf in Chesterfield

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Adam Wainwright and Tommy Edman, with support from 101 ESPN host “Swinging for Impact” at Top Golf Sunday, June 12 at 6 p.m.

Participants can enjoy golfing with their favorite Cardinals players. All of the proceeds will go towards Big League Impact, a nonprofit Wainwright started in 2013 to help fight poverty through the platform of sports.

“Being able to get back to in-person events where we are able to really connect with each other and with fans, it’s huge for our organization,” Wainwright says. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have so many of my teammates involved in this Top Golf outing.”

Tickets are $250 per person, or $400 per pair of golfers with complimentary food, beer, and wine included. The winners will take home a three-month Top Golf Platinum Elite membership.

Registration will be open through noon on June 6. Anybody who signs up by May 18 will have a chance to win a night out for two at Top Golf and a $100 gift card to Twisted Tree Steakhouse.

For more information, visit www.bigleagueimpact.org/topgolf-stl.

