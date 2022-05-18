8-month-old struck by vehicle, suffers minor injury

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An 8-month-old child was struck by a vehicle Wednesday near Tucker and Chestnut, police said.

The child was in a stroller when the vehicle hit them around 2:20 p.m. The child suffered a minor injury to the head, police said. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and the child was taken to the hospital.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.