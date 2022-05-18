4Warn Alert: Strong Storms Possible Thursday

Weather Discussion: We have a dry night ahead but some patchy fog is possible Thursday morning. Then, Thursday is a Weather Alert Day because we’ll want to be on guard for severe storms in the afternoon to early evening. The storms don’t look to be widespread, that’s why the chance is 30% to get hit. However, there will be plenty of storm fuel available for what storms do fire up. Damaging wind, hail and an isolated tornado are all possible. Get the new KMOV weather app linked below which can send you alerts if your location is in a warning. It’s a handy tool at any time, but especially while we are in Spring storm season and facing multiple severe risks a week.

And Friday is a Weather Alert Day because we could see some strong storms late, though most of the day is dry and the storms are not a guarantee. But if storms can get triggered, we could see severe weather in the evening and nighttime starting to the northwest and drifting southeast. However, a “cap” of warm air that tends to hold back storm development needs to be overcome and that is no guarantee. If the cap holds it will be quiet, hot and humid Friday evening.

