4Warn Alert: Decreasing Clouds This Afternoon

Weather Discussion: The rain & storms have exited the area. The rest of the afternoon will see decreasing clouds.

A warm front will lift through the area on Thursday and it will be quite hot & humid as a result. There is a 20% chance for a few isolated storms as a result. While not likely, if they do develop they could become strong.

We’ll see a better chance for more storms Friday evening through Saturday. There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the severe risk for Friday. While instability is present, there is a question about whether or not storms will develop early enough to tap into it and reach strong or severe levels. If storms develop later, then the severe chances go down. Check back with us as we continue to nail down the details.

