3 men charged for multiple car break-ins in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged three men with the same felony counts of car break-ins Wednesday.

Statements showed on Feb. 6, Kyle Buchanan, 18, Darryl Muldrow, 18, and Deandre Thomas, 20, broke into several car windows in the parking lot of Ranken Jordan Pediatric Hospital and the National Health Care Corporation (NHC). Surveillance cameras at NHC showed two of the suspects breaking into a car window while the third stayed in the driver seat of a dark-colored Nissan Altima.

On Feb. 7, the suspects fled a traffic stop near Halls Ferry Circle, and officers placed spike strips and stopped the car, according to officials. One of the suspects allegedly tossed a gun that belonged to a victim out of the car.

Police were able to recover some of the Ranken Jordan victims’ items and took two cell phones from Buchanan. Statements showed the plotted phone coordinates place Buchanan at Ranken Jordan, NHC, and the Amazon warehouse in St. Peters where the gun was stolen.

The three were charged with 21 counts of first-degree property damage-damage to a motor vehicle with intent to steal, and one count of stealing a gun. They are each held on a $120,000 bond.

