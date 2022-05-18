2 from East St. Louis facing drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Scott City
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people from East St. Louis are facing drug and gun charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 55 in southeast Missouri.
Lonnie James Orr and Brittany Orr were charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance and felony unlawful use of a weapon.
Both are currently in jail at the Scott City Police Department. Their bonds were set at $50,000 each.
According to Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter, an officer pulled over a vehicle on I-55 on Wednesday, May 18 for traffic violations.
While talking to the couple, the officer smelled marijuana.
According to a release from the police department, a computer check showed that Lonnie Orr’s driver’s license is currently suspended.
During a search of the vehicle, police say they found two loaded handguns and a large amount of marijuana, weighing approximately 2 pounds, 10 ounces.
They also found scales, packaging materials and $1,500 cash.
The sheriff said the officer had recently completed a narcotics interdiction course.
