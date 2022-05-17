Advertisement

Washington, Missouri’s Art Fair & Winefest is this weekend

By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV) – A unique festival will take place in Washington, Missouri this weekend.

The Art Fair & Winefest will kickoff at 5 p.m. Friday and go until 4 p.m. Sunday. Visitors to the event will be able to taste more than 50 wine options and browse the art fair.

