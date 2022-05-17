Washington, Missouri’s Art Fair & Winefest is this weekend

WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV) – A unique festival will take place in Washington, Missouri this weekend.

The Art Fair & Winefest will kickoff at 5 p.m. Friday and go until 4 p.m. Sunday. Visitors to the event will be able to taste more than 50 wine options and browse the art fair.

