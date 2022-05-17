Advertisement

St. Louis veterans gather at Lambert Airport for honor flight

Early Tuesday morning, about 60 St. Louis veterans gathered at Lambert Airport for the first St. Louis Honor Fight of the year.
By KMOV Staff
May. 17, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Early Tuesday morning, about 60 St. Louis veterans gathered at Lambert Airport for the first St. Louis Honor Fight of the year.

The group took off at around 5:30 a.m. but for some of the veterans, the day had already been filled with firsts. The day will be filled with seeing the war memorials built in their honor and sharing stories about their time fighting for our country.

Tuesday’s honor flight included one World War II veteran, nine from the Korean War, and 48 from the Vietnam War.

