St. Charles to vote on new plan to ease bar restrictions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The city of St. Charles could vote on a new plan to ease some restrictions on bars along the historic Main Street Tuesday evening.

Over the past couple of years, there have been several ideas thrown around to fix crime in St. Charles. One of those ideas produced an app called “Show Me ID”. The app makes it so that every bouncer would scan an ID making sure it was real to cut down on underage drinking.

Tony Bethmann, owner of Tony’s on Main Street said he was fine with “reasonable recommendations as long as it is for all businesses”. “The easiest solution to this whole problem is let’s have one set of rules for the entire city,” said Bethmann.

As of right now, there is a rule for restaurants and bars on Main Street that many business owners have struggled to keep up with. It’s required that 50 percent of the revenue must be food, even if the business was just a bar originally. Mayor Daniel Bormeyer said he wants to get rid of that rule.

“My particular stance on it is, people don’t commit crimes because they didn’t eat a cheeseburger,” the mayor said. He also stated that he would like to see a greater police presence.

Most of the city leaders seem to agree with the mayor but there will be an official vote Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.