Local leaders break ground on multi-million dollar expansion on America’s Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis leaders will break ground on a multi-million dollar expansion to the downtown convention center on Tuesday.

The expansion project, also known as AC Next Gen is expected to bring St. Louis up to speed with peer cities like Nashville and Indianapolis. Both of which recently made major upgrades in the last decade.

The last time the America’s Center was updated was in 1995. Post expansion, the AC Next Gen Project is expected to increase direct spending on meetings and events to $394 million annually. It will also support over 4,900 full-time equivalent jobs and generate over 491,000 in room-night demand for the hotel industry.

Explore St. Louis told News 4 that this is a huge step in the right direction for the city. “Our forecast is that by the time we complete this project, the industry is going to be fully recovered,” said Brian Hall with Explore St. Louis. “We’ll have a brand new facility to showcase to national and international event organizers and our forecast for the future is decidedly upbeat.”

The new expansion to the center will include work to the front entrance, installation of an outdoor plaza, and a new ballroom. The groundbreaking will begin at 10 a.m.

