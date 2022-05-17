Gateway Science Academy- St. Louis victorious at robotics competition

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Gateway Science Academy - St. Louis came out victorious at the world’s largest robotic competition in Dallas, Texas.

The local academy was among 20,000 teams competing at the VEX Robotics World Championships. At least three teams qualified at the state-level competitions. Their team names are Kermit Crafters, Einsteins, and Dragon Hunters.

Here are their accomplishments:

Gateway Science Academy- St.Louis: Kermit Crafters - 1st place World Champions

Gateway Science Academy- St.Louis: Kermit Krafters - 1st place Division Champions

Gateway Science Academy- St.Louis: Einsteins - 1st place Division Champions

Gateway Science Academy- St.Louis: Einsteins - 6th Place World champions

Gateway Science Academy- St.Louis: Dragon Hunters - World Skills (Programming + Driving) ranking 6th Place in the World.

Gateway Science Academy- St.Louis: Dragon Hunters - 2nd Place Division Champions

