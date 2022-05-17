Advertisement

Gateway Science Academy- St. Louis victorious at robotics competition

VEX Worlds competitors arriving for day two at Kay Hutchinson Convention Center. May 4, 2022
VEX Worlds competitors arriving for day two at Kay Hutchinson Convention Center. May 4, 2022 (Alton Strupp | Alton Strupp)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Gateway Science Academy - St. Louis came out victorious at the world’s largest robotic competition in Dallas, Texas.

The local academy was among 20,000 teams competing at the VEX Robotics World Championships. At least three teams qualified at the state-level competitions. Their team names are Kermit Crafters, Einsteins, and Dragon Hunters.

Here are their accomplishments:

  • Gateway Science Academy- St.Louis: Kermit Crafters - 1st place World Champions
  • Gateway Science Academy- St.Louis: Kermit Krafters - 1st place Division Champions
  • Gateway Science Academy- St.Louis: Einsteins - 1st place Division Champions
  • Gateway Science Academy- St.Louis: Einsteins - 6th Place World champions
  • Gateway Science Academy- St.Louis: Dragon Hunters - World Skills (Programming + Driving) ranking 6th Place in the World.
  • Gateway Science Academy- St.Louis: Dragon Hunters - 2nd Place Division Champions

Local leaders break ground on multi-million dollar expansion on America's Center
